Hamilton says Vettel would be 'amazing option' for Mercedes

SUZUKA, JAPAN: Ferrari-bound Lewis Hamilton said Thursday that he would love to see Sebastian Vettel return to Formula One, describing the four-time world champion as an "amazing option" for Mercedes.

Vettel, who retired in 2022, suggested Wednesday that he could return to the sport and said he had held talks with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff.

Mercedes need to replace seven-time world champion Hamilton, who announced in February that he was leaving to join Ferrari at the end of the season after 11 years with the Silver Arrows.

Hamilton gave Vettel his seal of approval, telling reporters ahead of this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix that he would "love for Seb to come back".

"I think he would be an amazing option for the team," said Hamilton.

"A German driver, multi-world championship-winning driver, and someone who has got amazing values who can continue to take this team forward. I'd love it if he came back."

Vettel won his four world championships with Red Bull from 2010-13.

He bowed out of Formula One at the end of the 2022 season after six years at Ferrari and two with Aston Martin.

Vettel's return was also given the thumbs-up by George Russell, who will remain at Mercedes.

"Sebastian is a great person and he's a four-time world champion," said Russell.

"For sure his personality is missed on the grid and I think it's important that we have the best 20 drivers in the world all competing for race wins and championships."

Russell added he was "really happy and open to have anybody" as a team-mate.

"Whether it's a world champion, whether it's a rookie, it doesn't change how I go about my business," he said.

Mercedes have been linked with several drivers to replace Hamilton, who will take Carlos Sainz's seat at Ferrari.

Triple world champion Max Verstappen is reportedly top of Wolff's wish list

Highly rated young Italian F2 driver Kimi Antonelli and Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher, have also been mentioned.