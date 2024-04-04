Pakistan Hockey Federation wants Oltmans to coach national team

KARACHI: The escalating crisis over its governance notwithstanding, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has approached renowned Dutch coach Roelant Oltmans, who was associated with Indian hockey for nearly five years, to take charge of the national team.

The crisis-ridden and cash-strapped PHF, which has now split into two bodies, has asked Oltmans to coach the Pakistan team in the the Azlan Shah Cup and the Nations Cup, set to be held in Malaysia and Poland respectively in May-June.

But even as the secretary of one faction of the PHF, Rana Mujahid confirmed approaching Oltmans who has been with the Pakistan team before and also coached the juniors last year, the secretary of the other group Haider Hussain warned the federation could face suspension from the sport's international body FIH.

Flanked by former Olympians Kaleemullah, Wasim Feroze, Nasir Ali and Hanif Khan, Hussain held a press conference at the hockey club of Pakistan here to make it clear only his federation was recognized by the FIH.

"The organisers of the two events have now apologised to us for mistakenly sending the invitations to Lahore stadium. But we are the only recognised body and only we can send teams to these tournaments," he said.

Oltmans came to India as High Performance Director in 2013 and played an instrumental role in reviving Indian hockey before taking up the position of men's teams chief coach in 2015.

He was at the helm till 2017, when he was sacked by Hockey India for "lack of results".

The PHF secretary and former Olympians warned that if the prime minister didn't intervene soon the FIH could end up suspending the national federation.

Oltmans has served the Pakistan senior and junior sides since 2004 and was involved with the youth side in his most recent stint.

"If he accepts the terms and conditions the PHF will hire him for the two tournaments," Mujahid said.

While one federation headed by a politician, Shehla Reza, is working out of the Karachi camp office at the hockey club stadium, the other body is based at the PHF headquarters in Lahore.

The other federation is also headed by a politician, Mir Tariq Bugti.

Both bodies are looking to set up the national side's training camp in Karachi or Islamabad from April 15 for the two tournaments.