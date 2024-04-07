Dominant Verstappen wins Japanese GP in Red Bull one-two

SUZUKA, JAPAN: Triple world champion Max Verstappen romped to victory at the Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, leading team-mate Sergio Perez to a dominant one-two finish for Red Bull.

Verstappen failed to finish in Australia a fortnight ago but he was in control for the entire race at Suzuka after starting from pole and claimed his third win from four grands prix this season.

The Dutchman finished 12.535sec ahead of Perez, who came home in second in front of Ferrari's third-placed Carlos Sainz in dry, sunny conditions.

Verstappen was back to his breathtaking best after a brake issue in Melbourne saw him retire from a race for the first time in two years.

He was starting from pole for the fourth time in four races this season and he stamped his authority on the race by leading Perez to the first turn.

Verstappen said this week that Suzuka was one of his favourite circuits and he has now won the Japanese Grand Prix three times in a row.

Sainz, who triumphed in Australia, took third ahead of Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who started from eighth on the grid.

McLaren's Lando Norris, who was second in last year's race, was fifth ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.

Mercedes' George Russell edged out McLaren's Oscar Piastri for seventh, while Lewis Hamilton was ninth in the other Mercedes.

Japan's Yuki Tsunoda was 10th for RB, scoring points at his home grand prix for the first time.

The race was red-flagged on the second lap after RB's Daniel Ricciardo and Williams' Alex Albon collided and crashed after a frenetic start.