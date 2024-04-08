Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia wins Texas Open after playoff drama

Miami: Indian American golfer Akshay Bhatia prevailed in a sudden-death playoff at the end of a dramatic final round of the PGA Tour's Texas Open in San Antonio on Sunday.

Bhatia, who is now the last qualifier to the Masters, went into the final round with a four-shot lead but a remarkable back nine from Denny McCarthy forced a playoff.

McCarthy made eight birdies after the turn, finishing with seven in a row as he carded a nine-under 63.

His 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th left Bhatia needing to sink his own 11 footer to avoid defeat and head to a playoff and the 22-year-old Californian did not flinch.

He did wince, however, after celebrating the putt with his fist pump causing him a shoulder injury that needed treatment on the playoff hole.

Bhatia called for his trainer but while he was clearly in discomfort he was solid off the tee and made his lay-up shot before he was able to have his shoulder popped back into position and be strapped up.

But before that happened McCarthy, looking for his first win on the PGA Tour, had produced his worst shot of the week at the most crucial moment.

With a 99-yard wedge shot to the green, the 31-year-old shanked his shot and watched in disbelief as it landed in the stream in front of the green.

Bhatia kept his cool and secured the win and his first trip to the Masters.