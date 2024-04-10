IPL 2024: Samson, Parag fifties lift Rajasthan Royals to 196/3 against Gujarat Titans

CHENNAI: Skipper Sanju Samson, along with Riyan Parag (76), led from the front with an unbeaten 68 from 38 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted 196/3 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans on Wednesday.

Put into bat first after a delayed start, Rajasthan got off to a flier with Yashasvi Jaiswal getting some runs off the bat. The youngster picked boundaries off Umesh Yadav and Spencer Johnson, racing to 20 off 17 balls. That is when a short of length delivery and an attempted scoop went wrong for Jaiswal as he was caught by Matthew Wade.

Although Jos Buttler fell in the next over to Rashid Khan, Samson kept the innings going with consecutive boundaries off Umesh. Over the next few overs, Samson and Parag played out Rashid and Noor Ahmed with caution. Parag broke free with a tonk off Noor into the stands. He then followed it up with a late dab against Rashid to up the ante. Few more slog sweeps followed as Parag got to his half-century in 34 balls.