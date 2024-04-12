IPL 2024: Kuldeep helps Delhi restrict Lucknow to 167/7

CHENNAI: Riding on Kuldeep Yadav's 3 for 20, Delhi Capitals restricted Lucknow Super Giants to 167 for 7 in 20 overs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday.

Kuldeep was at his aggressive best, bowling probing lines, keeping it tight and not allowing the width for the Lucknow batters to play their shots. He was so accurate that the majority of Lucknow batters at times found him unplayable. The only saving grace for Lucknow was a polished 55 not out by Ayush Badoni.

Opting to bat, Lucknow lost their ace opener Quinton de Kock early. The South African was trapped right in front by Khaleel Ahmed. After that, it was a virtual disaster with Lucknow as they lost wickets at regular intervals. Kuldeep's first over did the trick for Delhi who were in desperate need of a few vital breakthroughs. Kuldeep did not disappoint and accounted for Marcus Stoinis and Nicholas Pooran off successive deliveries. This twin blow put Lucknow on the back foot.