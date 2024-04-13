IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals restrict Punjab Kings to paltry 147/8

CHENNAI: A professional display by Rajasthan Royals helped them to restrict Punjab Kings to 147 for 8 in 20 overs at Mullanpur on Saturday.

Avesh Khan and Keshav Maharaj took two wickets each at the right junctures to prevent Punjab from breaching the 150-run mark.

After half the batters were back in the dugout without adding much to the scoreboard, Jitesh Sharma (29) and Ashutosh Sharma (31) played sensibly to help their team post a respectable score.

Put in to bat Punjab Kings had a good start with Atharva Taide and Jonny Bairstow striking well. When the duo looked like making optimum use of the power play, Atharva fell to Avesh Khan. Then Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh joined together in earnest they tried to do the rescue act, but could not force the pace. This is when Sanju Samson brought in his spinners and was suitably rewarded.

First Yuzvendra Chahal got rid of Prabhsimran Singh and later Maharaj accounted for Bairstow who played a faint shot straight to Hetmyer at covers. The next man in Sam Curran, who was leading the team in place of Shikhar Dhawan (down with a niggle), was under immense pressure and could not last long. Maharaj induced Sam to play a false stroke to Dhruv Jurel at deep mid-wicket.