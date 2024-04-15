England spin great Derek 'Deadly' Underwood dies at 78

LONDON: Derek Underwood, the most successful spin bowler in England's Test cricket history, has died at the age of 78, his former county Kent announced Monday.

Underwood took 297 wickets in 86 Tests with his distinctive brand of brisk left-arm spin and was noted for being particularly effective on uncovered pitches, which were in use for much of a 24-year first-class career that ran from 1963 to 1987.

He famously bowled England to a Test victory over arch-rivals Australia at The Oval in 1968 on such a surface, taking 7-50 when a draw had seemed inevitable.

Underwood made his England debut as a 21-year-old in 1966 and played his last Test in 1982.

Together with outstanding wicketkeeper Alan Knott, he formed a celebrated combination for Kent and England.