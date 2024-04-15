Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

BRISBANE: Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.

According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.

Slater's case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday.

He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.