Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater remanded in police custody for assault and stalking

BRISBANE: Former Australia cricketer and commentator Michael Slater has been remanded in police custody after being charged with offences including common assault and stalking.
According to the Guardian, the 54-year-old Slater has been charged with more than a dozen offences including unlawful stalking or intimidation, common assault, breaking into a dwelling with intent at night, assault occasioning bodily harm and choking or suffocation.
Slater's case was mentioned at the Maroochydore Magistrates Court in Queensland on Monday.
He is facing a total of 19 charges on the alleged offences at the Sunshine Coast on various dates between December 5 last year and April 12.
Slater was also charged with breaching bail and 10 counts of contravening a domestic violence order'.
Police confirmed they arrested a 54-year-old Noosa Heads man at a Sunshine Coast address on Friday following alleged domestic violence incidents over several days.
The former right-handed Australian opener played 74 Tests and 42 ODIs between 1993 and 2003.