Sports YouTuber 'Angry Rantman' Abhradeep Saha, 27, dies after multiple organ failure

Popular sports YouTuber Abhradeep Saha, popularly recognized as 'Angry Rantman', passed away at the age of 27 on Wednesday. Saha gained fame for his distinctive commentary style on football, cricket, and other sports.

He was admitted to Narayana Cardiac Hospital in Bengaluru due to severe health complications, as reported. Saha underwent open-heart surgery but subsequently experienced multiple organ failures, requiring life support. His condition deteriorated over the following days, as indicated by various social media accounts.

A post on his Facebook profile said, "With profound grief and sorrow, we hereby declare the sad and untimely demise of Abhradeep Saha AKA #AngryRantman today at 10:18 hrs IST," a post on Saha's social media handles read. "He touched the lives of millions with his Honesty, humour and unwavering spirit. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. As we mourn his loss, let us remember the joy he brought to our lives and hold on to the cherished memories we share together. Inspiring change one rant at a time. 17.04.2024 Saha Family."