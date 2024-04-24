IPL 2024: Pant, Patel and Stubbs take Delhi to 224 against Gujarat

CHENNAI: Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel's half-centuries and some late hitting from Tristan Stubbs took Delhi Capitals to 224/4 in 20 overs against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Gujarat captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first with no changes in their playing XI. Azmatullah Omarzai went for 10 runs in his first over and Sandeep Warrier went for 12 as Prithvi Shaw and Jake Fraser-McGurk started really well.

With Delhi at 34 without any loss after three overs, Warrier broke the partnership with two wickets in his two overs. Delhi lost Shai Hope soon as they were struggling with 44/3 after the powerplay.

Pant took his time to get going while Patel made most of his chances. The duo went after spinners, Noor Ahmad and Rashid Khan and took Delhi to 80/3 after 10 overs. Given the trends in this season of the IPL, Delhi were way away from the total they would have needed to feel safe in the first innings.

Patel brought up his half-century off 37 balls, his first of this season. Pant took control of the innings and smashed two sixes in Mohit Sharma's second over. Patel tried to up the ante and scored two back-to-back sixes off Noor, but got out trying to go for the third six in a row.

With 18 balls left in the innings, Pant completed his third half-century of this season. Tristan Stubbs then went berserk against Sai Kishore, who was introduced in the 19th over by captain Gill as 22 runs came from the penultimate over.

Pant took the destructive batting to the next level and smoked 31 runs in the final over. Mohit Sharma gave away 73 runs in his four overs, the most expensive spell in the IPL as Delhi scored 224 in the first innings.

Brief score: DC 224/4 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 88 n.o, Axar Patel 66; Sandeep Warrier 3/15) vs GT