IPL 2024: Patidar, Kohli fifties and Green onslaught take RCB to 206/7 vs Sunrisers

Rajat Patidar (50 off 20) and Virat Kohli (51 from 43) helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru post 206/7 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 20 overs on Thursday.

Opting to bat first, RCB openers Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis picked up boundaries at ease as they raced to 43/0 in three overs. But then, T Natarajan removed du Plessis for 25 off 12 and Shahbaz Nadeem was introduced.

That is when the slowdown began, especially from Kohli. The fourth over from the spinner saw just two runs and the seventh from Mayank Marakande had four singles, and the wicket of Will Jacks. Kohli, who was batting on 22 from 10 balls, went to 42 from 29, adding just 20 runs in 19 balls without a boundary. Through this phase, it was Patidar who kept the innings going. He hit a four off Ahmed and then smashed Markande for a six.