IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs shine as Delhi Capitals post 257/4

When Hardik Pandya brought himself on, he too was at the receiving end of the onslaught. Jake slapped him over covers before launching him downtown. He finished the over with another four and six taking DC to 89/0. Jake himself was batting on 78 from just 24 balls. It seemed like one of those days where he could do no wrong whatsoever. Despite Bumrah's quiet sixth over, there was no respite for the bowlers as Jake looked set for a big hundred while breaking records along the way. However, he didn't time the pull against Chawla and fell for 84 from 27 balls.

Mohammad Nabi sent back Abhishek Porel, but Shai Hope kept the momentum going. The West Indian smashed 41 off just 17 balls for his part before getting out, leaving the finishing job to Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs.

The South African duly did the job, scooping Wood for three fours and six before pulling for two more. 26 runs came off the 18th over, keeping DC on course to cross the 250-run mark. Bumrah removed Pant, who had hit 29 off 18 balls, but Stubbs' unbeaten 25-ball 48 took Capitals to 257/4 in 20 overs.