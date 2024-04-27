IPL 2024: Fraser-McGurk, Stubbs shine as Delhi seal ten-run victory over Mumbai

Jake Fraser-McGurk's smashing fifty upfront and Tristan Stubbs' late onslaught helped Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by ten runs on Sunday. With the win, Capitals moved to fifth place in the points table.

Chasing 258, Mumbai did not have the easiest of starts. Though Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan picked up some early boundaries, the counterattack did not last long. First, Rohit fell trying to take on Khaleel Ahmed. Ishan fell shortly after to Mukesh for a 14-ball 20. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav kept the chase going with consecutive boundaries off Mukesh. He also hit six and a four off Khaleel, but got out in the same over as MI finished the powerplay with 65/3.

Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel kept it tight for a couple of overs, but in the former's second, Hardik Pandya went berserk. He smashed the wrist spinner for three four and a six while Tilak Varma took on Axar with consecutive boundaries.

Coming in as an impact sub, Rasikh Salam delivered a boundary-less over, but that did not help much as Hardik smashed Mukesh over deep midwicket. Salam dismissed Hardik, but Tilak and Tim David kept the chase going.

Varma hit two fours and as many sixes off Kuldeep, racing to a 25-ball fifty. David, meanwhile, went after Mukesh who gave away 23 runs in the 18th over. Despite the two sixes in the 19th over, Salam kept his nerves and delivered a ten-run victory. He finished with 3/34 in his four overs.