Offshore regatta from May 1 to 5 in Chennai

CHENNAI: The third edition of the Unifi Capital Offshore Regatta, featuring J80 sail boats, will be held from May 1 to 5 between Chennai and Mahabalipuram. This regatta will conform to the safety standards of World Sailing, the world’s governing body for the sport of sailing.

The first race will be from Chennai Port and Mahabalipuram and back, a distance of 50 kms each way. The sailors will then race between Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port, a distance of 20 kms each leg. The race commences from the Club inside the Chennai Port Trust. The Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy are providing support and logistics for the event. Sravan Raghunathan, organising secretary, informed that there would be six teams competing in the event, with good participation from Indian sailors too.

Chess tournament

The Dr KCG Verghese Memorial 2nd International Open FIDE rating chess tournament will be held at KCG College, Chennai from May 1 to 5. The event will have a total prize pool of Rs 3,00,000. The chess tournament is being organised by Mount Chess Academy under the aegis of All India Chess Federation and Tamilnadu State Chess Association.

The venue of the event is Dr Abdul Kalam indoor auditorium, KCG College, Karapakkam. Top twenty players will be awarded cash prizes and the winner will get Rs 40,000, along with a trophy. The event will be played under a 9-round Swiss format. International Arbiter, M Vijayakumar, will be the chief arbiter. Entry will be free for GMs and IMs. For others, it is `1500. Entries close on April 28. For further details, contact: 9840762975; 9840583157.

Vineeth shines

VK Vineeth’s 72 helped Green Field CA beat Stumped CA by 22 runs in the final of the Freyer-LMCA Trophy organised by Little Masters Cricket Academy played at KVT-LMCA grounds.

KS Viswanathan, (CEO, Chennai Super Kings), Dr RN Baba, (Asst. Secretary, TNCA), PG Subramanian, (Principal, Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyashram, Kilpauk) and TJ Srinivasaraj, (MD, Freyer & Co) gave away the prizes.Brief scores: Final: Green Field C A 144/9 in 25 ovs (VK Vineeth 72, V Arjun 4/19) bt Stumped CA 122 in 24.1 ovs (V Arjun 47, S Vishvajit 3/17).