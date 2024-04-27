Salah warns of Klopp 'fire' after Liverpool title blow

LONDON: Mohamed Salah ruined Jurgen Klopp's attempt to play down a touchline spat at West Ham on Saturday, claiming there would be a "fire" if he spoke about the clash following Liverpool's 2-2 draw.

The Reds were desperate to bounce back after a painful midweek loss in the Merseyside derby at Everton and Klopp dropped Salah to the bench in an attempt to jolt his weary team into form.

Liverpool recovered from conceding an opener to take a 2-1 lead midway through the second half at the London Stadium.

But Michail Antonio effectively ended their faint Premier League title hopes when he headed an equaliser in the 77th minute.

Salah had been waiting to come on before Antonio's goal and was involved in an animated conversation with Klopp, appearing to be angry with his manager.