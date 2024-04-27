Uzbekistan knocks out titleholder Saudi Arabia in Under-23 Asian Cup soccer

Defending champion Saudi Arabia lost to Uzbekistan 2-0 in the Under-23 Asian Cup quarterfinals and also saw its chance of a second successive appearance at the Olympics end.

Only the top three teams from the 16-team competition qualify automatically for men's Olympic soccer in Paris. Fourth place earns a playoff against Guinea in May.

In a reverse of the 2022 final, Uzbekistan was a comfortable winner. Khusain Norchaev scored on halftime and the Saudis' task became much harder after 70 minutes when Ayman Yahya received a second yellow card.Umarali Rakhmonaliev headed home to secure the win for the 2018 champion. The Central Asian team will take on Indonesia in Monday's semifinal.