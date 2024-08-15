Bronze-winning squad to return to camp soon

CHENNAI: Less than three weeks after the men’s hockey team’s bronze at the Olympics, they will be back in camp inside Bengaluru’s Sports Authority of India (SAI) campus to tackle the challenge of the Asian Champions Trophy. Initially, Hockey India had planned to pick more or less a second team for the ACT, scheduled to be held in Hulunbuir City in Inner Mongolia, China, from September 8.

However, that thought evaporated as HI wanted to not lose out on the ranking points on offer. They also took into account what happened at the Asia Cup in 2022, when a second-string squad finished third. They also have designs on retaining the title they won in Chennai in 2023. Because of this, it’s expected that all of the 16 first-team members will report back to Bengaluru after a week’s time (they will be granted a week’s break after meeting the Prime Minister in New Delhi on Thursday). Out of the 16 who featured in Paris, a significant percentage of the squad will retain their place.

One player whose presence will be felt because of their absence will be PR Sreejesh. The custodian, who stepped down at the end of the Olympics, will now spend some time with his family. It’s not yet known if and when he will officially join the camp as coach of the junior men’s team, who themselves have an assignment (junior Asia Cup) coming soon. In Sreejesh’s absence, Krishan Pathak will get first go at replacing him.

After the team returns from China, there will be a longer break granted to the team. While there’s nothing official on the calendar between the third week of September and the end of the year, do not be surprised if a senior international series is arranged in short notice. After that, the re-booted Hockey India League will begin.

Asian Champions Trophy : Group fixtures Sept 8 vs China, Sept 9 vs Japan, Sept 11 vs Malaysia, Sept 12 vs South Korea, Sept 14 vs Pakistan, Sept 16 and Sept 17 Semis and final