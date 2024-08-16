Aparajith marks new milestone in TNCA league

CHENNAI: Even as the focus shifts to the Buchi Babu tournament after three rounds of Raja of Palayampatti Shield — Jolly Rovers’ B Aparajith has etched his name in the record books. During day two of the third round match against Nelson SC, Aparajith became the first cricketer to score 10,000 runs in the TNCA first Division League.

In 133 matches spanning over a decade, Aparajith has scored 10,025 runs (35 tons and 50 fifties with a high score of 306 n.o) and taken 193 wickets. Reflecting on the achievement, Aparajith said that it has been a long journey.

“I was a very young kid when I first started in the first division. This league has taught me a lot and that is how I got my first-class debut. I am grateful and teammates, coaches and management helped me a lot,” Aparajith told this daily.

The 30-year-old stressed the significance of the tournament and how he has been the pathway to the Tamil Nadu red-ball team over the years.

“When I started, we were aiming for a chance in the first division because only if we play in the first division we get the recognition. If you perform against a top team you get into the Buchi Babu team. You do well there then you move towards first-class cricket. We all knew that importance. Even today it is there. A lot of international cricketers and FC players, spinners you play against during the season, come to Chennai and prepare for the BCCI season.”

On what this means to him, Aparajith said that he is happy and grateful. “I never expected this but as a batter anyone would want to score runs and 10,000 is a lot of it. So I am very happy. I definitely want to keep improving, winning trophies contributes as much as I can not just for me but also my teammates and team,” he said, before adding, “I think Chemplast and all the teams I have played for, I am very grateful. League cricket has helped a lot of cricketers. Even if you don’t get to play FC cricket, league cricket has given life to many players. To have such a competitive tournament is a blessing.”