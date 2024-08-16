Will continue to fight for the right thing: Vinesh Phoghat responds to Olympic disqualification

In her first response after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed the appeal for a joint silver medal following her disqualification from the finals of the Paris Olympics, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat said that she would have continued her wrestling journey if the fate was different.

In an emotional post shared on X on Friday, Phogat said she will continue to fight for what is right.

"Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next, but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing," Phogat wrote.

Phogat had announced her retirement from wrestling immediately after she was disqualified from the 50kg women’s freestyle wrestling finals of the Paris Olympics after weighing around 100g more than the required weight.

In the three-page long post, Phogat reflected on her long journey from a small village to the Olympics finals. She expressed gratitude to her parents who stood with her through numerous setbacks and also her support staff including Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, Dr. Wayne Patrick, Wolker Akos and Aswini Jeevan Patil.