After freak golf injury, Sai Kishore raring to go in the long season ahead

CHENNAI: When R Sai Kishore delivered a Player of the Match performance (4/33) for Gujarat Titans against Punjab Kings in late April, he was the talk of the town. 'How can he not start every match? What more does he have to do?' The debate continued as the Tamil Nadu all-rounder was in and out of the playing XI that featured Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmad.

Sai Kishore, at the time, was not worried one bit. In fact, after the match, while admitting that it (not getting regular starts) plays a part, Sai Kishore told the broadcasters, "I feel the team comes first and just try to make yourself ready for the opportunity. Just work hard, be honest, be true to yourself. That has not gone out of trend I feel."

He was content and enjoyed what he did best on the field. However, little did he know what was to come. On one of the days that followed, Sai Kishore went to play golf, hit 20 oddballs, had his share of fun and returned. But the next day he woke up, the 27-year-old had a stiff neck. The pain only got worse through the day and he had to leave the tournament midway.

"It was a freak injury," recalls Sai Kishore in a conversation with this daily. "I have been playing golf for five years, suddenly this happened. That day I did not expect (it at all). I hit very few balls, maybe 20 or so. That PBKS game where I got four wickets, after that immediately next game it happened (he would play only two more games after the PBKS match). I was even not able to function normally for at least two-three weeks."

Having left the Titans squad, Sai Kishore checked himself in at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru where he would spend the next two months. Despite keeping himself occupied, looking forward to what he had to do next, it was not easy. He was in pain. He wasn't able to sit, move or sleep properly.

"We use the neck for everything. If you have to walk, or sleep, that was the challenge. I think a lot of people helped me. The GT physio, I was in so much pain I called Thulasi Anna (Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, physio at the NCA), the people in NCA, trainer Harsha... In TNPL also people helped, my personal masseur.. hard to single out. More than anyone, my wife helped me so much. I was not able to move or sit. Every two hours, I used to keep alarms just to wake up and walk. I was in so much pain," he recalls.

After two months of rehab, Sai Kishore made a comeback in the TNPL for Tiruppur Tamizhans, but even then, he was not there fully as a bowler. He missed the first few matches, but with Vijay Shankar getting injured, he wanted to take up the responsibility. Predominantly playing as a batter, he led the team to the playoffs before falling short in Qualifier 2 against Dindigul Dragons. In seven matches, he bowled only 16.5 overs, but he was adapting to a different challenge.