Aim is to win gold with new world record at Paralympics: Javelin thrower Sumit Antil

NEW DELHI: Tokyo Paralympics gold medalist Indian javelin thrower Sumit Antil wants to improve upon his world record in his bid to defend his title in the Men's F64 category at the Paris Paralympics Games.

Sumit, along with Bhagyashree Jadhav (shot put, F34 category) will be the Indian flag bearer at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games to be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

He had set a world record thrice in the Tokyo Paralympics and won the gold medal with the best throw of 68.55 metres.

He bettered it with a new world record throw of 70.83 meters at the 2023 Para World Championships and further improved it at the Hangzhou Para Asian Games (2023) to win the gold with an effort of 73.29 metres.

The F64 category deals with problems in the lower limb/s - athlete competing with prostheses affected by limb deficiency and leg length difference.

"My long-term goal is to achieve a distance of 80 meters but in the Paris Paralympics, I will try to win the gold medal with an effort of 75 meters," the 26-year-old told PTI-Bhasha in an exclusive interview.

The athlete, who lost one of his limbs in a road accident in 2015, won the gold medal at the Para World Championship in May this year with an effort of 69.50 metres.

Sumit said, "My throws during practice have been quite consistent. I have worked hard on increasing strength without changing my technique. I will try to improve my previous record."

When asked about the pressure of being the defending champion and being the Indian flag bearer, he said, "There is no pressure right now but things will be known after reaching Paris. Once you reach the Games village or at the competition venue, things become a little different. I will try to do my best without taking pressure. I want to enjoy this moment. For the first time, such a large and strong contingent from India is going to the Paralympics and I feel proud to be the flag bearer," he added.

The Indian contingent comprises 84 athletes across 12 disciplines for the Paralympics.

This Padma Shri awardee said, "Being a flag bearer in an event like Paralympics is a different kind of emotion. This is the first time I will be a part of the opening ceremony of the Paralympics. At the time of the Tokyo Paralympics, there were a lot of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I reached late there according to the schedule of my competition."