Archana Kamath quits professional table tennis to pursue academic career in US

India's women's table tennis player, Archana Kamath, who played a crucial role in the Paris Olympics 2024 to lead the country to the quarter-finals, announced her decision to quit professional table tennis and focus on her academic career.

The 24-year-old who had helped India achieve a historical feat in the Olympics by reaching the quarters, decided to carry forward her higher education in the US as a more viable long-term plan.

Her news of retirement had taken the Indian sports community by shock. In a recent interview with The Indian Express, she denied any financial concerns and clarified that her decision was driven by her passion for academics.

"My brother works at NASA. He's my idol and he too encourages me to study. So I make the time to complete all my studies and I enjoy it. I'm good at it too," she said.

Her father described her as a brilliant student and that she has no regrets in moving forward with the decision. He was proud of what she has done for the sport and her country.