Difficult for me if I recall Olympic setback: Boxer Nishant

CHENNAI: Boxing, in general, is a harsh sport. Cuts and bruises are widespread, and the participants, over time, learn to deal with them. It can become even harsher sometimes, as Nishant Dev, a proficient master of the craft, found out during the Paris Olympics. A controversial decision crushed his dreams into pieces, and he's yet to recover from that harsh outcome.

Nishant, who was representing the country in the men's 71kg category, was following the script to perfection and was just a step away from achieving his career-long dream - an Olympic medal. In the do-or-die quarterfinal bout against Marco Verde of Mexico, Nishant had to operate with the same vigour that he had shown during the previous bouts to make history.

Like in his earlier fights, the 23-year-old started with conviction, giving himself an early advantage. After a close second round and a tough finishing round, Nishant was quite certain that he had done enough. A positive outcome on the day would have been life-changing. However, what followed was doom and gloom. That decision once again brought the sport's refereeing and judging under scrutiny.

Almost three weeks have passed since that heartbreak, and Nishant, who is generally full of spirit, is visibly low. In fact, he refrains from talking about the subject with most people, as it gives him flashbacks of that moment - a moment that brings a fair bit of pain.

"I can just continue to work hard. Even if I think about that decision, nothing will change now. That's why I try to distance myself from those talks. Family was also very upset. If I think about it and talk about it over and over again, then it becomes difficult for me," Nishant, who is currently at home in Karnal, Haryana, told this daily.

Refereeing and judging in the sport at the Olympics have always been under scrutiny. Nishant has undergone surgery in the past, has spent countless hours training behind the scenes, and is well aware of the sacrifices athletes make. He is hopeful for reforms in the scoring system.

"I wish that the next time a competition is held, whatever the competition may be, the scoring system or judging should be changed so that it does not hinder the careers of the boxers," he said.

His family members and friends have been providing him with all the support at this hour, and the 2023 World Championships bronze medallist is also receiving necessary help from a sports psychologist.

"I'm just relaxing at the moment, spending time with my family. I have been in touch with the sports psychologist. It is quite helpful. She tells me what to do and what not to do. She asks me to be involved in various activities and not to think about the things that bother me."

Amidst the gloom, it is also clear that Nishant wants to keep up the fight, and though it is not finalised, he is very likely to resume training next month. Historically, Nishant has proven time and again that he can put aside setbacks - losses and injuries - to return stronger. One hopes that he'll do the same again.