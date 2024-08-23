Jannik Sinner's speedy exoneration after failed drug tests raises more questions than answers

As World No.1 Jannik Sinner prepares to play in the US Open beginning next week, the entire tennis world has been taken aback by the news of him testing positive twice for a banned anabolic steroid in March.

Sinner won the Cincinnati Masters title on August 19. On the very next day, the world received the news of his failed doping tests, unknown until then, from his X account. He shared a statement titled ‘Jannik Sinner cleared of any wrongdoing by Independent Tribunal’.

An in-competition test at the Indian Wells tournament on March 10 saw Sinner testing positive for the banned anabolic steroid clostebol. A second test eight days later yielded the same results. The first sample was recorded at 76pg (picograms) per milliliter while the second was recorded at 86pg per milliliter. For reference, one picogram is equal to one trillionth of a gram.

If a player tests positive, the benchmark sanction is four years of ineligibility. As a non-specified substance, an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for clostebol warrants mandatory provisional suspension from tennis.

Sinner was suspended after being tested positive. However, he later appealed those bans and was allowed to continue playing while the tribunal investigated the case.

Sinner said that his fitness coach Umberto Ferrara bought an over-the-counter medical spray called Trofodermin that is normally applied to cuts and contains clostebol.

At the Indian Wells tournament, Sinner’s physiotherapist Glacomo Naldi cut his pinky finger. Ferrara then advised Naldi to apply Trofodermin on the cut. For the next couple of days, Naldi applied the spray to his cut while simultaneously giving Sinner full-body massages. According to the statement released by Sinner’s team, the physiotherapist treated him without gloves leading to contamination through skin lesions on the tennis star's body.