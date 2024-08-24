My dream was just to have India written on my T-shirt, says Sukant Kadam on his journey to Paralympics

NEW DELHI: Aged 10, Sukant Kadam fell on a cricket field and it altered the course of his life. A severe knee injury, followed by multiple surgeries, left him severely disabled and kept him away from sports for nearly a decade.

More than two decades later, the mechanical engineer-turned-para shuttler is poised to make his debut at the Paris Paralympics, determined to bring home a medal for India.

"I didn't understand the gravity of the situation then," Kadam, who competes in the SL4 category for athletes with standing/low mobility impairments, told PTI during an interview.

"I focused on my studies and earned a mechanical engineering degree. It was during college that I got exposed to so many sports, and that's when badminton caught my attention."

The sport gave him a new direction in life, and after completing his education, the 31-year-old dedicated himself fully to building a career in para-badminton.

"My dream was just to have India written on my T-shirt," he said adding, "I could never have imagined coming this far. Now, my focus is on returning with a medal from the Games."

Reflecting on his early years, Kadam shared how he quickly adapted to his new reality.

"Because I was 10, it was easy to accept and adapt in day-to-day life. I didn't understand that this was a major setback; I wasn't thinking about it that much," he said.

Kadam's journey was not without challenges, including facing discrimination.

"It's difficult to say no to that," he admitted.

"But growing up in a small town, I didn't take it personally. Today, I might understand the emotions, but back then, I didn't let it affect me. If I had, it would have led to self-doubt and hindered my preparation for life."

The turning point in Kadam's career came in 2012, when he watched Saina Nehwal win bronze at the London Olympics and Girisha Nagarajegowda claim silver in high jump (F42) at the Paralympics.

These achievements opened up his mind to new possibilities.

In July 2015, Kadam joined the Nikhil Kanetkar Badminton Academy as an assistant coach. The role allowed him to sustain himself financially while mastering the nuances of the sport.

Kadam's dedication paid off. He has since secured four bronze medals at the World Championships (2019, 2022, 2024) and three at the Asian Para Games (2018, 2022).

As he prepares for his Paralympics debut, Kadam has placed a strong emphasis on mental training.

"A lot of athletes think about the medal and the podium, and then they mess up right at the start," he said.

"It's crucial to stay in the present. Mental strength is about 60-70% of the game at this level. If someone is stronger than you physically, you need to outlast them mentally. I've worked hard on that."

This time, Kadam has also had the luxury of time to prepare.

"This is the first time I've had a full three months to prepare, and I've made the most of it. My team and I have focused on strength, technique, and endurance."

Despite his impressive track record, a gold medal has so far eluded him. But Kadam is determined to change that in Paris.

"We've taken past failures as learning experiences. There are opponents I need to push myself harder against because they are stronger on the circuit," he said.

Yet, Kadam remains confident in his preparation and abilities.

"With the experience I have, I'm confident in myself. I just need to push a little further to change the colour of the medal," he said.

As he gears up for the biggest test of his career, Kadam's eyes are set firmly on the top prize.

"It's not a mental barrier," he said of his previous losses.

"But I'm determined to push through and get that better colour in Paris."