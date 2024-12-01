Russell on pole as Verstappen given grid penalty for Qatar Grand Prix

DOHA: Newly-crowned four-time world champion Max Verstappen has been stripped of pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix for impeding Mercedes driver George Russell in qualifying on Saturday.

Red Bull's Verstappen was given a one-place grid penalty for blocking Russell with the British driver starting on pole instead of the Dutchman.

Hours after Verstappen claimed his first pole position for five months a one-place penalty was imposed for driving unnecessarily slowly, a manouevre that pushed Russell into the gravel.

The Red Bull driver clocked the fastest lap in one minute and 20.520 seconds and Russell was originally second for Mercedes just 0.055 seconds adrift.

But the British driver cried foul immediately.

"Super-dangerous by Verstappen," said the Mercedes driver, whose thoughts prompted the stewards to investigate.

"I ended up going through the gravel and all over the floor it felt like it was scraping," said Russell.

McLaren's Lando Norris remains third while sprint-race winner Oscar Piastri of McLaren was fourth with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on the third row along with Lewis Hamilton in sixth for Sunday's Grand Prix.

Norris admitted his disappointment at missing out on a front row start.

"It's not what we hoped for, but it was the maximum we could do. My lap was pretty good, but not quick enough."