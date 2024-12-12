Coaches Srinath, Ramesh laud Gukesh's historic triumph

CHENNAI: D Gukesh's magnificent victory over China's Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship in Singapore has brought cheers from thousands of chess aficionados in India and the world over.

The match keenly followed by chess buffs world over has established that India is a superpower in the game of 64 squares. Gukesh is the second Indian after Viswanathan Anand to bag the coveted crown. Incidentally both are from Chennai which is regarded as the 'Mecca of Chess'.

GM Srinath Narayanan, who coached the Indian team comprising Gukesh in the Chess Olympiad where India won a gold medal, doffed his hat to the 18-year-old. "Gukesh's victory transcends the realm of chess. Triumphs like this unite a nation of 143 crore people in celebration. We witnessed this phenomenon during India's 1983 Cricket World Cup win and again when Viswanathan Anand became a World Chess Champion multiple times. Anand's victories inspired a generation of chess players and bolstered the nation's confidence. Similarly, Gukesh's win will spark a ripple effect, inspiring countless young talents to take up chess and dream big," said Srinath from Qatar.

Reacting to Gukesh’s win, his Chess Olympiad teammate GM Harika Dronavalli termed it one of the most historic moments in Indian chess. "The moment he won all his emotions came out at once. As a player, I can clearly understand what he must have gone through during the whole roller coaster ride of the World Championship. He lost, he won, so many winning positions he missed. He had to maintain his composure all through and play and then once he realised that he had won, all the emotions came out. It was too beautiful to watch. He has created history and now I think it will inspire people more. The chess scenario will be even bigger after this win. I am sure there will be many kids who will take up chess."