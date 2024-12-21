It’s love-all: PV Sindhu to tie the knot on Sunday in Udaipur, reception in Hyderabad on Dec 24

HYDERABAD: Two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is set to tie the knot on Sunday with techie Venkata Datta Sai in Udaipur. The wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Hyderabad on December 24, with over 2,000 guests expected to attend, according to a source from Sindhu's team who spoke to TNIE.
While Sindhu needs no introduction, Sai is the executive director of Hitech City-based Posidex Technologies. He is the son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, managing director at Posidex and a former member of the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).
"The two families are friends and have known each other for a long time," Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, told TNIE over the phone from Udaipur. He added that the wedding date was chosen considering the badminton circuit resumes in January.
In November, Sindhu unveiled the new logo of Posidex in Hyderabad. Sindhu and Sai got engaged on December 14 in a private ceremony. Announcing the engagement on social media, Sindhu posted a photo of the couple against a backdrop that read: "Miss to Mrs." She captioned it with a quote by Khalil Gibran: "When love beckons to you, follow him, for love gives naught but itself."
Sai's educational background, according to his LinkedIn profile, includes a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from FLAME University in Pune (2014–15), a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the same institution (2018), and a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.
His career has been equally dynamic. Sai began at JSW as an intern and later worked as an in-house consultant (2018–19). He then became the managing director of Sour Apple Asset Management while also contributing to Posidex since December 2019.
In his bio, Sai highlights his role at Posidex, which focuses on solving complex challenges in the financial services sector. "The loan you get in 12 seconds or the credit card you have, thanks to instant credit score matching? These are just some of the complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at major banks, including HDFC and ICICI. Rest assured, most of you have unwittingly used one of my creations at least once in your lifetime," Sai notes.
Sai also has a connection to sports. During his time at JSW, he managed their IPL team, Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on the experience, Sai writes: "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences."
When asked about Sai's sporting interests, Ramana said, "He is an avid sports follower and an active supporter. Who doesn’t follow sports these days?"