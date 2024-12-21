It’s love-all: PV Sindhu to tie the knot on Sunday in Udaipur, reception in Hyderabad on Dec 24

Sai's educational background, according to his LinkedIn profile, includes a Diploma in Liberal Arts and Sciences from FLAME University in Pune (2014–15), a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and Finance from the same institution (2018), and a Master's degree in Data Science and Machine Learning from the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru.

His career has been equally dynamic. Sai began at JSW as an intern and later worked as an in-house consultant (2018–19). He then became the managing director of Sour Apple Asset Management while also contributing to Posidex since December 2019.

In his bio, Sai highlights his role at Posidex, which focuses on solving complex challenges in the financial services sector. "The loan you get in 12 seconds or the credit card you have, thanks to instant credit score matching? These are just some of the complex problems I solve using a proprietary entity resolution search engine. My solutions and products are deployed for critical operations at major banks, including HDFC and ICICI. Rest assured, most of you have unwittingly used one of my creations at least once in your lifetime," Sai notes.

Sai also has a connection to sports. During his time at JSW, he managed their IPL team, Delhi Capitals. Reflecting on the experience, Sai writes: "My BBA in finance and economics pales in comparison to managing an IPL team, but I must admit I learned a lot from both of these experiences."

When asked about Sai's sporting interests, Ramana said, "He is an avid sports follower and an active supporter. Who doesn’t follow sports these days?"