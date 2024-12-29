India's sporting highs and lows of 2024

CHENNAI: A cricket World Cup, half a dozen Olympic medals, two chess world champions and a historic double in Chess Olympiad, the year 2024 gave Indian sports fans many reasons to celebrate. Besides, there were heartbreaks as well with New Zealand clean-sweeping Rohit Sharma & Co in a three-Test series, shuttlers and boxers returning empty-handed from Paris. A look at the highs and lows of 2024...

Highs

T20 World Cup

Cricket connoisseurs from the country were awaiting an ICC title for more than a decade and their prayers were finally answered in June when India defeated South Africa in the final to lift the T20 World Cup. Since 2013, when they last won an ICC title (Champions Trophy), Indian cricket team had endured heartbreaking losses in the knockouts, including 2023 ODI World Cups and two World Test Championships finals. The T20 trophy in Barbados healed all those wounds and restored fans' faith in their favourite stars.

Euphoria in chess

Chess witnessed an unprecedented success as 18-year-old D Gukesh became the youngest-ever world champion, a record that had been held by Garry Kasparov for decades followed by Koneru Humpy's triumph at the FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship. Before these twin titles, India achieved stellar success at the 2024 Chess Olympiad in Budapest with the men's and women's teams winning gold in their respective categories, cementing India's dominance in the game.

Shooters' show in Paris

After two successive failures in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics, Indian shooters returned to winning ways, clinching three bronze in Paris. Manu Bhaker became the first Indian athlete to clinch two medals at the same Games. She first bagged a bronze in the women's 10m air pistol event and then teamed up with Sarabjot Singh to win bronze in the 10m air pistol mixed team event. Swapnil Kusale made it three by finishing third in the 50m rifle 3 positions.