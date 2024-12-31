Here's hoping to fulfilling 2025 after controversial 2024 in Indian sports

Recognising NSFs

There were several National Sports Federations (NSFs) that have not held their elections either because of the Delhi High Court order or because of in-fighting. There are at least four NSFs still governed by administrators, one such example is judo, where they have not even called for elections. Even the sports ministry is confused with recognition. They are yet to clarify on NSFs’ recognition part. Here’s hoping the courts find some kind of a solution and let NSFs function as autonomous bodies with legitimately elected members.

The administrators, whose primary job is to find a tangible solution to NSF problems, should pave the way for elected bodies. It is time they should also be held responsible for not putting NSFs back on track. And by next year the sports ministry should be able to know which code to follow and recognise NSFs more publicly.



Resolving IOA discord

Adding to this commotion is the Indian Olympic Association mess. The fight between IOA president PT Usha and the majority of the executive council (EC)just got bitter this year. It was dirty with both sides trading verbal volleys and needless controversial allegations. The revolting executive council suddenly fell silent as the IOA president announced the National Games in Uttarakhand without the IOA’s general assembly (as should be the norm) vetting it. In fact, there has been no Annual General Meeting since it was held almost two years ago in 2022 where the old audit reports were passed hurriedly.

Perhaps 2025 will bring some sanity to the whole IOA with all factions coming to the table for discussions. That could be with a New Year Message from the IOA president to all its members including the warring faction of the EC. Or else call for fresh elections. And of course, the executive council and general body meetings are held this year.



Sports Bill effect

Draft National Sports Governance Bill 2024. The later part of the year was dominated by the discussion over this draft bill. The intention of the sports ministry seemed novel but some of the ideas in the draft bill seemed to be infringing on the autonomy of NSFs and the IOA. The formation of the Sports Regulatory Board of India looked a bit out of place. Maybe someone who authored the draft forgot that there is a sports ministry and also a Sports Authority of India (SAI) that oversees whether the NSFs follow sports code or not. They control funding too.