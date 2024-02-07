Ducati's Bastianini sets unofficial MotoGP Sepang lap record on day two of pre-season test

SEPANG: Italian Enea Bastianini shattered the MotoGP unofficial lap record at the Sepang Circuit during a dramatic second-day pre-season test on Wednesday, just hours after day one fastest rider Jorge Martin achieved it.

Spaniard Martin had picked up from where he left off by eclipsing his lap time from Tuesday to clock 1 minute, 57.273 seconds on his Ducati machine barely an hour into Wednesday's session under scorching conditions in Malaysia.

Martin's record lasted for seven hours until Bastianini blitzed through the track to set 1 minute, 57.134 seconds on his Ducati Lenovo to ensure the day belonged to him.

South African Brad Binder completed the top three just under a hundredth of a second behind Martin, while Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro came in fourth ahead of reigning world champion Francesco Bagnaia in fifth.

The 26-year-old Bastianini, who also won last year's Malaysian GP, smiled when asked by reporters if he could dip to 1 minute 56 seconds.