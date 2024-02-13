UWW lifts WFI suspension, directs not to discriminate against protesting wrestlers

CHENNAI: In what comes as a big relief for the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), the United World Wrestling (UWW) on Tuesday lifted the suspension imposed on the national federation on August 23 last year with immediate effect. The decision by the world body means Indian wrestlers can now compete under the country's flag in events being organised by the UWW.

It also means official entries for all UWW events can only be sent by the WFI that is headed by Sanjay Kumar Singh, considered a close associate of former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Besides, tournaments and camps organised by the NSF will now have recognition from the world body.

"The UWW Bureau met on February 9 to review the suspension among other topics and considering all the elements and information, it decided to lift the suspension under the following conditions: The WFI has to re-convene the elections of its Athletes’ Commission. The candidates for this commission shall be active athletes or retired for no longer than four years. The voters shall be exclusively athletes. These elections shall take place during trials or any senior national championships where this operation can take place, but no later than July 1, 2024," read a UWW statement.