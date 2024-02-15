Celtics crush Nets for sixth win in a row, Curry makes history in loss

SAN FRANCISCO: The NBA-best Boston Celtics imposed one of their most lopsided romps over Brooklyn on Wednesday, while Golden State three-point sharpshooter Stephen Curry made history in defeat.

Curry's nine three-pointers made him the first player in NBA history to sink at least seven shots from behind the arc in four consecutive games, but the Warriors squandered a 15-point lead at home and lost to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Boston's Derrick White scored 27 points and Jayson Tatum added 20 to propel the Celtics over the Nets 136-86, the fifth-largest victory in club history dating to 1946.

It was the Celtics' sixth consecutive win, with Kristaps Porzingis scoring all 15 of his points in the first half.

"This game said a lot about us," Porzingis said.

Boston, which had beaten Indiana 155-104 in November, became only the third club in NBA history with two or more 50-point or better wins in a season, joining Milwaukee in 1978-79 and Sacramento in 1992-93.

"It's a good treat going into All-Star break, winning this big," Boston forward Sam Hauser said.

"It has been a good season so far. Get some time to rest up, get our minds and bodies right. Definitely still some areas to get better at."

It was also coach Joe Mazzulla's 100th career triumph over two seasons guiding the Celtics, who improved to 43-12.

"It's something to be proud of, to be grateful for, just a testament to the people you have around you," Mazzulla said.

Also stretching their win streak to six games were the Dallas Mavericks, who ripped visiting San Antonio 116-93.

Kyrie Irving had 34 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while NBA scoring leader Luka Doncic added 27 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Mavs. Victor Wembanyama had 26 points and nine rebounds for the Spurs.

At San Francisco, NBA all-time three-pointers leader Curry scored 41 points, shooting nine-of-19 from three-point range, but a fourth-quarter fightback brought the Clippers a 130-125 triumph.

James Harden hit for 26 points, Paul George added 24 and Norman Powell had 21, hitting five out of seven three-pointers for the Clippers.