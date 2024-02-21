Amid torrid spell, Bayern Munich says manager Thomas Tuchel to leave at end of season

MUNICH: Bayern Munich said Wednesday they would part ways with manager Thomas Tuchel at the end of the season, as the reigning German champions struggled to stay in the Bundesliga title race.

"We came to the mutual decision to end our collaboration in the summer," Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said in a statement, following talks with Tuchel.

The coach, whose contract was set to run through to 2025, would exit the club on June 30 this year.

"Until then, my coaching team and I will of course continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success," Tuchel said in the statement.

Bayern would look for a "new sporting direction" under a new coach next season, CEO Dreesen said.

Tuchel's preemptive dismissal comes after a series of three straight defeats, including a painful 3-0 loss to league rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

With 12 games left in the season, Bayern sit eight points behind Xabi Alonso's side, who have yet to lose during the campaign.