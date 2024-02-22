Ex-Brazil star Dani Alves sentenced to 4.5 years in jail for rape

BARCELONA: A Spanish court on Thursday sentenced former Brazil international Dani Alves to four and a half years in prison after finding him guilty of raping a young woman at a Barcelona nightclub in December 2022.

It also ordered the three-time Champions League winner to five years probation after he serves his jail term, and demanded he pay 150,000 euros ($162,000) in compensation to the victim.

"The victim did not consent and there is evidence that, beyond the complainant's testimony, permits the rape to be considered proven," the Barcelona court wrote in a statement.

"The court considers as proven the fact that the defendant abruptly grabbed the complainant, threw her to the ground and penetrated her vaginally, preventing her from moving, while the complainant said no and wanted to leave."

Prosecutors had called for a nine-year jail sentence for the 40-year-old followed by 10 years of probation.

Alves, who testified at his trial that the sex with the woman was consensual, can appeal.

One of the world's most decorated footballers who played for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain during a storied career, Alves went on trial earlier this month on charges of raping a woman at the Sutton nightclub in the early hours of December 31, 2022.

His accuser -- who testified behind a screen to protect her identity -- said Alves had violently forced her to have sex in a private bathroom of the nightclub despite her begging him to let her go, causing her "anguish and terror", according to prosecutors.

A friend who was with her broke down in tears as she told the court how the victim was "crying uncontrollably" after leaving the bathroom, saying Alves had "really hurt" her.