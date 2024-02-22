Ranji Trophy: TN skipper Sai Kishore confident ahead of Saurashtra test

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu skipper R Sai Kishore is confident of a good performance against Saurashtra in the quarterfinals of the Ranji Trophy to be played at Coimbatore from Friday. His confidence stems from the fact that the team, after an indifferent start, has peaked at the right time and entered the knockout stage in style. Also, the team is playing as a unit and does not depend upon just one individual to deliver.

"Our preparations for the quarterfinal have gone on smoothly. We are ready to take on Saurashtra. Our boys are pretty relaxed and not tensed up for this crucial game. This shows that they are confident and aware of their abilities and as a captain, what more can I ask for?," said Sai Kishore.

A knockout game is totally a different one from league ties. Unlike the league matches, there will be no chance of a comeback, so pressure is bound to be high. But Sai Kishore is not perturbed. "Our players are clearly aware of it. We have come to this stage (QF) after a while and we are keen to carry forward the momentum of the league phase. Our boys are very determined and want to continue the good work done so far," he said.

Sai Kishore's captaincy has been a revelation as he has been leading by example by taking wickets regularly and even scoring some vital runs. He has also been mentoring the youngsters. "My approach to captaincy is very clear: 'Vettu onnu thundu rendu' (meaning one chop, two pieces). I don't believe in draws. I wish to go for a win. At times, it may not work but that's fine. I never play for a pre-determined draw."