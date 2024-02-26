After Ranji loss, Vihari and Andhra clash outside the playing field

CHENNAI: SOON after Andhra lost the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Monday, senior batter Hanuma Vihari took to social media to accuse his parent state association of 'mistreatment'.
Vihari alleged that he was asked to resign from the captaincy after Andhra's first Ranji match against Bengal as he shouted at the 17th player, who is the son of a politician. He accused the politician in question of asking the association to take action against him.
"Sad part is the association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them (association)," he posted on social media. "I've decided that I'll never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect."
The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) refuted these allegations and claimed that Vihari welcomed the decision (replacing him with Ricky Bhui as the captain). It was taken by the chairman of the senior selection committee in January this year. In a statement issued by ACA media manager D Raja Gopal, it was said that the chairman of the senior selection committee proposed a new captain due to Vihari's status as an India prospect and it could affect his season-long availability.
The ACA also claimed that Vihari sought a no-objection certificate to play for a different state in June last year saying he felt he should play as a professional player to give himself the best opportunity to make a comeback to the national team.
However, in another communication sent on the same day, Vihari apologised and said: "Out of frustration that I've not been considered for the Indian team I put out a mail. I want to revoke my decision in moving out and continue serving Andhra cricket."
Vihari was in talks with Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) last year. Sources at the MPCA said talks of the switch were in the final stage when Vihari backed out saying he wanted to continue with the ACA.
The batter, who has played 16 Tests for India, didn't respond to a phone call and messages sent to him enquiring about the ACA's claims.
A few communications between Vihari and ACA and between ACA and other officials regarding Vihari are also in possession of TNIE. In one of those communications, GM operations, ACA, had written to the association secretary complaining about Vihari's alleged behaviour. Andhra team manager had also lodged a complaint against the right-hand batter in December last year.
Meanwhile, the player KN Prudhvi Raj, whom Vihari held responsible for his removal as the captain, took to Instagram and alleged the senior cricketer of making false claims.
"Hello everyone! I'm that guy, you guys are searching in the comment box, whatever you guys heard is false, no one is higher than the game and my self-respect is much bigger than anything. Personal attacks and vulgar language are unacceptable in any kind of human platform. Everyone in the team knows what happened that day. Nuvu inthaku minchi emmi pikkulevu (You can't get any better than this) Mr so-called champion. Play this sympathy game however you want," he posted.
Vihari later shared a copy of his statement on his X account which was signed by other players in the Andhra team with a one-line comment — "the whole team knows."