After Ranji loss, Vihari and Andhra clash outside the playing field

CHENNAI: SOON after Andhra lost the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Madhya Pradesh in Indore on Monday, senior batter Hanuma Vihari took to social media to accuse his parent state association of 'mistreatment'.

Vihari alleged that he was asked to resign from the captaincy after Andhra's first Ranji match against Bengal as he shouted at the 17th player, who is the son of a politician. He accused the politician in question of asking the association to take action against him.

"Sad part is the association thinks that players have to listen to whatever they say and players are there because of them (association)," he posted on social media. "I've decided that I'll never play for Andhra where I lost my self-respect."

The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) refuted these allegations and claimed that Vihari welcomed the decision (replacing him with Ricky Bhui as the captain). It was taken by the chairman of the senior selection committee in January this year. In a statement issued by ACA media manager D Raja Gopal, it was said that the chairman of the senior selection committee proposed a new captain due to Vihari's status as an India prospect and it could affect his season-long availability.

The ACA also claimed that Vihari sought a no-objection certificate to play for a different state in June last year saying he felt he should play as a professional player to give himself the best opportunity to make a comeback to the national team.

However, in another communication sent on the same day, Vihari apologised and said: "Out of frustration that I've not been considered for the Indian team I put out a mail. I want to revoke my decision in moving out and continue serving Andhra cricket."