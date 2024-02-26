Impactful by Association: Kathryn Bryce's meaningful WPL stint

Bryce took that opportunity to score 25 crucial runs, including a six off West Indies captain Hayley Matthews. With the ball, she provided an early breakthrough with the wicket of Yastika Bhatia and also bowled a maiden over. Even though Mumbai chased the total down with ease, Bryce put out an all-round performance in her first match. While many were impressed by her performance, some were confused by how Gujarat had five international players in the playing XI, when only four are allowed. However, there is a special incentive in the League rulebooks that aided Gujarat's cause — if a team has an Associate player — she could be played as the fifth overseas player in the XI.

In the first season, Tara Norris, the USA international represented Delhi Capitals in five fixtures. However, the left-arm medium-pacer could not find a place in the Capitals squad as she was not retained by the franchise. Now, Bryce is the only representation of 96 Associate Members of ICC in the WPL as she found a place in Mooney-led Gujarat for Rs 10 lakhs. Former UAE captain Chaya Mughal underlined how vital these opportunities are for the players from the Associate nations as they get to see Bruce in the WPL.

"It's a great confidence booster and holds great value for players representing associate nations. It shows a remarkable chance for quality associate players to participate in such a prestigious league," Mughal told this daily. "Additionally, earning a spot in the playing XI is an accomplishment in itself. Demonstrating proficiency as a versatile batter capable of handling the new ball, she also secured an early wicket, which is commendable. As a player hailing from an associate nation, I take immense pride and excitement in witnessing more players of similar caliber in action," Mughal's thoughts speak volumes.

"To see Kathryn up there is to see that young Scottish women can be there. They can aspire to it themselves. It's not just for Scotland, it's for all the associate nation cricketers. She's an icon for all of those girls. For all of the young cricketers coming through associate nations, there might be that opportunity for them. So it's an incredible moment for all of us," Strachan echoed Mughal's sentiments.

With the Scotland team currently in the training camp for the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier, Strachan believes watching Bryce in the WPL will motivate the players. The task is hard as the senior team has never qualified for the T20 World Cup. However. she believes Bryce's experience at the WPL could be vital for her national side leading into the qualifier.