India beat England by five wickets in 4th Test, clinch series

RANCHI: India defeated England by five wickets in the fourth Test to seal their 17th straight series win at home here on Monday.

Chasing 192, India slipped to 120-5 but Shubman Gill (52) and Dhruv Jurel (39) put on an unbroken 72-run stand to guide their side to victory during the second session of the fourth day.

India have now taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series with the final game to be played in Dharamsala from March 7.

The unbeaten 72-run stand between Shubman Gill (52 not out off 124 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out off 77) helped India get over the line following a middle-order collapse.

In the morning session, Rohit Sharma (55 off 81) scored a crucial fifty and shared an 84-run stand with his opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal (37).

Brief scores: England: 353 and 145 India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).