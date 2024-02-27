WFI sends special invitation to Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi for trials

CHENNAI: A couple of weeks ago when the United World Wrestling (UWW) lifted its suspension on the Wrestling Federation of India, it asked the WFI to provide written guarantees that there would be no discrimination against any wrestlers. The world body specifically mentioned that the three athletes who protested against the former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging him of sexual harassment, should not be discriminated against.

Apparently, abiding by the instructions given by the UWW, the national sports federation on Tuesday sent special invitations to five wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat for the selection trials scheduled at KD Jadhav Wrestling Indoor Stadium, IGI Sports Complex, New Delhi on March 10 and 11.

The trio were the face of the protest that rocked the sport last year. Apart from them, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia were also given special invitations for the trials.

"We have mailed the invitation to these wrestlers today (Tuesday), Sanjay Kumar Singh, WFI president, told this daily. "I request them to leave aside differences and come forward for trials so that they can win laurels for the country as they did in the past. I have mailed them personally as well and waiting for their reply. I will also send them the invite on WhatsApp and if they don't respond in the next 24 hours, I will call them as well. We want wrestling to resume as the Paris Olympics are around the corner," added Sanjay Singh.

The WFI also copied the mail to the secretary sports, Director General of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and UWW. Notably, the WFI also released the list of wrestlers, including medallists from two nationals — one each in Pune and Jaipur — who can compete in the trials. The trio was included in the list with Bajrang listed in freestyle 65kg, Vinesh and Sakshi in women's wrestling 55kg and 62kg.

It should be noted that Sakshi announced her retirement from the sport a few hours after Sanjay Singh was elected as the WFI president in December.