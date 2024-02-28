Why Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were snubbed by BCCI

CHENNAI: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCC() have followed through with the threat of not considering cricketers who don't turn up for domestic games when they are free from national commitments. Both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer have been excluded from the 2023-24 list released by the Board on Wednesday.

A look at the issue...

What's the backstory

For Ishan Kishan

The wicket-keeper batter had requested a break and the BCCI had given him one just before the red-ball leg of the South Africa tour in December. After the second Test at Visakhapatnam, coach Rahul Dravid had said: "... I don’t want to go on labouring about the Ishan Kishan point. He had requested a break, we were happy to give him the break. Whenever he was ready, I didn’t say he had to play domestic cricket, I said 'whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back'. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything, we are in touch with him, it is not that we have not been in touch. He has not yet started playing right so at the moment it is not something we can consider."

A week or so after Dravid's comment, the BCCI secretary, Jay Shah, while addressing the media on the sidelines of a function at Rajkot (3rd Test) had said: "They (the players) have been informed on phone already and I'm going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket."

Shah followed that with a written communique to the centrally contracted players where the Board more or less made this policy mandatory. There were only two exceptions: you would be excused if you were representing the country at the time or if you were recovering from an injury.

Kishan, who just returned to competitive cricket in a low-grade T20 match, didn't satisfy those exceptions. So, the 25-year-old, who has been a regular for India in white-ball cricket for the last three years (32 T20I games, 27 ODI matches and two Tests) has not been considered at this time.