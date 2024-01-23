Glenn Maxwell lost consciousness after late night drinking session: Report

SYDNEY: Flamboyant all-rounder Glenn Maxwell actually lost consciousness and did not respond to efforts to wake him up before he was rushed to hospital after a late night drinking session in Adelaide last week, according to a report.

Earlier reports did not mention in detail under what circumstances Maxwell was taken to the hospital but a Sydney Morning Herald report said that he lost consciousness and woke up on the way.

Maxwell was watching a concert when the incident took place.

"...after the show, during which Maxwell was photographed with numerous members of the crowd, he and his friends retired to the backstage area where they drank and sang songs with 'Six and Out' (band) and other friends invited into the room," the report said, citing unnamed multiple sources.

"It was during this interlude that Maxwell lost consciousness and did not immediately respond to attempts by friends to rouse him. An ambulance was then called and Maxwell's next memory is of waking up on the way to hospital," it said.

According to reports, Maxwell was out drinking and watching a concert by band 'Six and Out' at The Governor Hindmarsh in Adelaide.

Cricket Australia (CA) has already launched an investigation into the incident.

Maxwell was, however, discharged from the hospital after a short stay and is back to training.