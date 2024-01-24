'Frustrated' Stokes hopes to see Bashir in India by the weekend

HYDERABAD: Ben Stokes briefly toyed with the idea of walking away from the Test series in protest after Shoaib Bashir's visa process had run into problems. The England captain admitted it was a tongue-in-cheek reaction but the whole ordeal has left him 'frustrated'.

"When I first found the news out in Abu Dhabi, I did say we shouldn't fly until Bash gets his visa," he told reporters ahead of the first Test. "But that was a little bit tongue in cheek. I know it's a way bigger thing than doing that. That was probably just emotions around the whole thing. I'm pretty devastated that Bash has had to go through this.

"As a leader, as a captain, when one of your teammates is affected by something like that, you get a bit emotional. I know he's back in London and a lot of people are jumping through hoops to try and get this through quicker. Hopefully, we're going to see him here over the weekend. There was never a chance that we were ever not going to travel around this but Bash knows he's had our full support."