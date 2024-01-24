Suryakumar Yadav named ICC T20I Player of the Year for second consecutive time

DUBAI: Big-hitting batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Wednesday named the T20I Player of the Year for a second consecutive time by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which described him as the "backbone of India's middle order" in the format.

Yadav had an average that closed in on 50 and a strike rate exceeding 150 in 2023.

He is currently recuperating from a groin surgery that he underwent in Germany earlier this month.

He is expected to be back in action in the IPL for the Mumbai Indians in March.

"The backbone of India's middle order got starts throughout the year, delivering several match-winning contributions. This is the second consecutive year that the India batter has taken this award home," the ICC stated.

Yadav's first innings of just seven to start the year against Sri Lanka was a mere speed bump in another prolific year.

"Consistent scoring in 20s to 40s continued, before an innings of 83 (44) against the West Indies in Providence proved his class. He ended the series against the West Indies with a knock of 61 (45) in Florida. Yadav flourished despite the burden of captaincy, taking the reins of a young side towards the end of the year," the world body stated.

Yadav made half-centuries against Australia (80 off 42 balls) and South Africa (56 from 36 balls), before posting a 100 against the Proteas off just 56 balls in their final T20I of the year in Johannesburg.

His knock of 112 off 51 balls against Sri Lanka in January included nine sixes and seven fours, equating to almost a boundary every three deliveries.

The effort was the second-fastest hundred for India in men's T20Is behind Rohit Sharma's 35-ball effort against the same opponent in 2017, and India were clear 91-run winners.