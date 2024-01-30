Days after losing his father, swimmer Tirthank shines in Khelo India Youth Games

Despite the challenges, Tirthank's father remained a pillar of support, consistently inquiring to the coach about his son's performance. The silver medals at the Khelo India Youth Games stand as a testament not only to Tirthank's athletic prowess but also as a special tribute to the unwavering spirit of his late father.

“He has displayed an outstanding performance in the Khelo India Youth Games by breaking his personal best timings in both the events. And hats off to his temperament despite the tragic loss that happened to him last week. Actually, his father was concerned about his performance; he wanted his son to shine, and fortunately, Tirthank didn't upset his dreams. Now his soul will be happy. Also, a huge bow to her mother for making the bravest decision to make him participate in the event,” Partha said.

Tirthank's journey from Assam to the podium in Chennai reflects not only his athletic prowess but also the indomitable spirit of a young athlete who turned personal loss into triumph.

“I dedicate this medal especially to my father, who will be enjoying this moment in heaven. Also, I want to thank my coach; through his training and motivation, I achieved these medals. I will be traveling to Assam tomorrow to complete the rituals,” Tirthank signed off.