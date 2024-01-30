Days after losing his father, swimmer Tirthank shines in Khelo India Youth Games

CHENNAI: Closing his eyes and gazing at the sky for a moment, Tirthank Pegu of Assam, paid tribute to his father after the 100m freestyle swimming in the ongoing 6th Khelo India Youth Games at SDAT Aquatic Center Velachery on Monday.
Overcoming the tragic loss of his father Kunal Pegu, who succumbed to a sudden cardiac arrest just days before the competition, Tirthank bagged silver medals in both the 100m freestyle and 200m men's freestyle swimming on Saturday.
Kunal Pegu passed away upon reaching Chennai to witness his son's performance last week, sending shockwaves through the family. Yet, Tirthank's unwavering determination and emotional control led him to compete just two days after his father's demise.
Tirthank stayed in Chennai and continued his practice with resilience to fulfil his father's dream. His mother, Protima Pegu, played a crucial role in ensuring Tirthank's participation, giving him motivation despite the loss.
Tirthank embarked on this remarkable journey from Jorhat, Assam, where his aquatic endeavours commenced at the tender age of five, inspired by his uncle. Supported by his father, Kunal, who invested a major part of his life in his son, Tirthank showcased immense performances in the swimming competitions. Soon, his parents sent him to SAI, Delhi for advanced training.
Having participated in the trials at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) in June 2023, Tirthank secured a spot and continued training under coach Partha Pratim Majumder in Delhi. Under Partha's guidance, he not only excelled in the Khelo India Youth Games but also secured a Junior Nationals Bronze in Odisha the previous year.
Despite the challenges, Tirthank's father remained a pillar of support, consistently inquiring to the coach about his son's performance. The silver medals at the Khelo India Youth Games stand as a testament not only to Tirthank's athletic prowess but also as a special tribute to the unwavering spirit of his late father.
“He has displayed an outstanding performance in the Khelo India Youth Games by breaking his personal best timings in both the events. And hats off to his temperament despite the tragic loss that happened to him last week. Actually, his father was concerned about his performance; he wanted his son to shine, and fortunately, Tirthank didn't upset his dreams. Now his soul will be happy. Also, a huge bow to her mother for making the bravest decision to make him participate in the event,” Partha said.
Tirthank's journey from Assam to the podium in Chennai reflects not only his athletic prowess but also the indomitable spirit of a young athlete who turned personal loss into triumph.
“I dedicate this medal especially to my father, who will be enjoying this moment in heaven. Also, I want to thank my coach; through his training and motivation, I achieved these medals. I will be traveling to Assam tomorrow to complete the rituals,” Tirthank signed off.