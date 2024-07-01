Superbet Classic tournament: Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh miss out on wins in the fifth round

BUCHAREST: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa yet again squandered a promising position to settle for a draw against American Wesley in the fifth round of the Superbet Classic tournament as none of the five boards produced any decisive result, here.

The lead positions remained unchanged with Fabiano Caruana of the United States still ahead on 3.5 points, enjoying a half-point lead over world championship challenger D Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa.

The French duo of Alireza Firouzja and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Wesley share the third spot on 2.5 points each, a half point ahead of Anish Giri of Holland and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan.

Local hopeful Deac Bogdan-Daniel is still at the bottom with 1.5 points.