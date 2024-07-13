Barbora Krejcikova lifts Wimbledon trophy with hard-fought victory over Jasmine Paolini

LONDON: Barbora Krejcikova won Wimbledon for her second Grand Slam title with a 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Jasmine Paolini in the final on Saturday.

Krejcikova is a 28-year-old from the Czech Republic who adds this trophy to her championship at the French Open in 2021.

She was unseeded in Paris back then and was only the 31st of 32 seeds at the All England Club after illness and a back injury this season limited her to a 7-9 record entering this tournament.

Krejcikova is the eighth woman to leave Wimbledon as the champion in the past eight editions of the event. Last year's champion also is from the Czech Republic: unseeded Marketa Vondrousova, who lost in the first round last week.

The seventh-seeded Paolini was the runner-up at the French Open last month and is the first woman since Serena Williams in 2016 to get to the finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the same season.

Both finalists Saturday took turns being charge of the run of play.

Playing coolly and efficiently — seemingly effortlessly — Krejcikova claimed 10 of the first 11 points and quickly owned a double-break lead at 5-1.

As much as the crowd, likely because of a desire to see a more competitive contest, pulled loudly for Paolini, yelling “Forza!” (“Let’s go!”) the way she often does or “Calma!” (“Be calm!”), Krejcikova never wavered.

She has net skills, to be sure — that’s part of why she has won seven Grand Slam women’s doubles titles, including two at Wimbledon — but Krejcikova mainly was content to stay back at the baseline, simply delivering one smooth groundstroke after another to its appointed spot and getting the better of the lengthiest exchanges.