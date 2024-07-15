Copa America: James Rodriguez's 'the man who died standing' moment

Argentina -1, Colombia -0.

Elation for the Argentinian players and their fans, dejection for the rival team and its captain.

It was a kind of Roberto Baggio moment for the Colombian midfielder and captain James Rodriguez on Sunday.

The reference was to the World Cup 1994 where a "man died standing."

When the Italian striker Baggio missed the most decisive penalty in 1994, he was named “the man who died standing” for his frozen stance after letting down his team.

Watching the red-eyed James Rodriguez, one was reminded of Baggio.

When he won the Golden Boot in the 2014 World Cup (though Colombia crashed out in the quarter finals), he was called ‘the next big thing.’

Diego Maradona actually argued that it was not Messi but Rodriguez who should have won the Golden Ball that year for his performances. He scored a goal in the tournament which won the Puskas that year. Then Real Madrid, his dream club, came calling. With all these achievements to his name, everyone thought that his career was on a upward climb. But little did anyone know of the tumultuous ride he was about to face.