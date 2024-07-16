Will the Seine be clean enough by the Olympics? Not even the experts know yet

PARIS: With the Paris Olympics less than two weeks away, a question hangs over the Games: Will the Seine River be clean enough for athletes to swim in?

Triathlon and marathon swimming are scheduled to take place in the Seine, where it has been illegal to swim for more than a century. Despite the city's efforts to clean up the long-polluted river, the water has tested unsafe for humans in recent weeks, and cleaner on other days. The Games run from July 26-Aug. 11.

To clean up the river, Paris invested 1.4 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in building infrastructure to catch more stormwater when it rains, the same water that contains bacteria-laden wastewater that enters the river during periods of heavy rain and makes it unsafe to swim in.